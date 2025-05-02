Warning issued as fake QR Codes appear on Telford & Wrekin parking machines

Motorists parking in Telford and Wrekin are urged to be vigilant following the discovery of fake QR codes attached to pay and display machines across the borough’s car parks.

Fake QR codes have appeared on some parking machines. Image: Google Street View

These deceptive QR codes, often appearing as stickers, are designed to redirect unsuspecting drivers to fraudulent websites, posing a risk of financial information theft.

Reports indicate that the fake codes lead to a spurious site impersonating ‘Ring Go’. Residents and visitors are reminded that the official online payment method for parking in Telford & Wrekin car parks is through ‘MiPermit’.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, Telford & Wrekin Council advise motorists to take the following precautions when paying for parking:

Inspect the QR code: Always check that the QR code is printed directly onto the pay and display machine and is not a sticker.

Verify the website: If paying online after scanning a code (though caution is advised), ensure the website is the official ‘MiPermit’ platform.

Be aware of private car parks: Note that payment methods may differ in private car parks.

Telford & Wrekin Council is actively addressing the issue. Their enforcement team has already removed numerous fake stickers this morning and is continuing to check CCTV footage and patrol council car parks to identify and remove any further instances of these fraudulent QR codes.

The council is appealing to the public for assistance. If you spot a suspicious QR code on a pay and display machine, you are asked to:

– Take a photograph of the fake QR code.

– Carefully remove the sticker if possible.

– Report the sighting, including the location, by emailing enviroenforcement@telford.gov.uk.