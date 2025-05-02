Suspicious deaths of two swans on Newport Canal spark investigation

An investigation is underway following the suspicious deaths of two breeding swans on the Newport Canal, near the swimming pool car park.

A generic image of two nesting Swans

The swans, a cherished part of the local wildlife, were discovered on Thursday morning near their nest with clear visible injuries to their necks.

Authorities are currently unable to ascertain the exact cause of death and are making urgent enquiries in the immediate area. The pair were reportedly last seen alive near their nest at approximately 8 pm on Wednesday, 30th April.

Councillor Thomas Janke expressed his sadness at the news and urged anyone with information to come forward. He stated, “These beautiful swans were a cherished part of our local environment, admired by many who walked the canal regularly. They’ll be dearly missed by everyone who frequents our canal tow path.”

Councillor Janke added, “If you have any information that could help with the ongoing inquiries, I strongly encourage you to come forward and contact the appropriate authorities. Your support can make a difference in ensuring our wildlife is protected from harm in the future. Let’s stand together to safeguard the beauty and life along our canal.”

In a positive development, 11 eggs have been successfully recovered from the nest. These have been transferred to a Cuan Wildlife Rescue where they are currently undergoing incubation.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Wednesday evening and may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them with details that could assist the investigation.