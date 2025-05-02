Shropshire Council Election 2025: Counting underway at Shrewsbury Sports Village

The democratic process in Shropshire is in full swing today as vote counting for the 2025 Shropshire Council election is underway at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Shrewsbury Sports Village. Photo: Shropshire Council

Following yesterday’s polling across the Shropshire Council area, ballot boxes were transported to the venue overnight, and staff began the meticulous task of determining who will represent Shropshire’s communities for the next four years.

Hundreds of counting staff, overseen by the Returning Officer Andy Begley and observed by candidates and their agents, are currently processing the thousands of ballot papers cast across Shropshire’s numerous electoral divisions.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council election count 2025

The counting process is a rigorous one. It begins with verifying the number of ballot papers against the ballot paper accounts from each polling station. This is followed by the sorting of votes for each candidate in every division.



Chris Pritchard from Shropshire Live is currently at the count at Shrewsbury Sports Village, he said: “The atmosphere here inside the sports hall is one of focused activity, mixed with palpable tension as candidates and party representatives watch the totals for their respective divisions slowly accumulate.”

With 74 seats up for grabs on Shropshire Council, the outcome of today’s count will determine the political landscape of the authority. Shropshire residents will now keenly await the results to see which party or coalition of parties will hold the majority and shape local policy on crucial services such as education, social care, highways, and environmental planning.

Key battleground divisions are being closely watched, with political analysts predicting tight races in several areas across the county. The national political climate, coupled with specific local issues raised during the campaign period – ranging from Shrewsbury North West Feleif Road, housing developments and rural transport to funding for local amenities – are expected to have influenced voter choices.

When will we know the result?

Declarations are anticipated to begin later today as the counting for individual divisions is completed and verified. The full picture of the council’s composition is expected to emerge throughout the day, culminating in the official declaration of all results.

Today marks the culmination of weeks of campaigning by candidates across the political spectrum and independent hopefuls. The count at Shrewsbury Sports Village is the critical stage where the collective voice of Shropshire’s electorate is finally heard and translated into the future governance of the county.

All eyes are now on the totals as the identity of the next Shropshire Councillors is revealed.



Click here for the Shropshire Council vote count status.