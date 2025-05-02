Shrewsbury murder investigation launched after man found dead

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 35-year-old man in Shrewsbury.

Officers were called to a property on Lambourn Drive in the Bicton Heath area of Shrewsbury just before midnight (1 May) following a report of a man suffering from what is thought to be knife wounds.

On arrival it was found that the man had sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts by emergency workers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Paul Judge said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life.

“An investigation is now underway, and you may see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.

“We do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public”.



UPDATE: Police have confirmed that earlier today they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is currently in police custody.