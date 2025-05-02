Plans to transform historic Wellington Market are unveiled

Plans to transform the historic Wellington Market, safeguarding its future for the next 50 years, have been unveiled.

Wellington Market. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has secured significant government funding to invest into the market and is grasping this one-off opportunity to make it a fit-for-the-future venue which will meet the needs of generations to come.

Investment will be made into the fabric of the buildings, which had been neglected under previous ownerships, and the look, feel and operations of the market will be significantly improved.

- Advertisement -

Original Features Retained

Plans, which will retain the market’s original and historic features, include a new layout to maximise useable floor space, improve accessibility and the flow through the market as well as refurbished and expanded toilets.

There will also be a permanent covered outdoor space for events and an enhanced food court to draw people into the market and create an attractive environment that people will enjoy.

The proposals were shared with current market traders at an engagement session this week and are set to be finalised before the works start this summer.

This refurbishment programme aims to retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing quality spaces for existing and new small independent businesses.

Local contractor PaveAways Ltd were appointed by the Council in February to deliver the refurbishment programme, chosen following an extensive tender process, and have vast experience in working on historic buildings.

Highly experienced architects Group Ginger, who have been behind other successful market projects up and down the UK, will also work alongside PaveAways.

The Council, along with PaveAways and Group Ginger, will work with traders throughout the programme and ensure a ‘business as usual’ approach while the works take place as much as possible.

Traders Supported

Sally Themans from Good2Great, who has led the Love Wellington project since 2019, will lead on market trader engagement which supports the delivery of the investment works, ensuring everyone’s voice is heard.

The Council also wants to ensure all traders can continue to trade during the refurbishment programme and will support those impacted by providing a rent-free period for the duration that any trader is temporarily moved during the works.

Traders will also be given a rental concession of 50% up to the point they are moved and an additional rental concession of 50% for the first six months of trading in their permanent location.

The Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme will continue to support the market and Wellington businesses during the refurb and the Council has made a commitment to provide 900 free car parking spaces during the works and for years to come.

Part of a wider Investment programme

The Wellington Market project is part of a wider Investing In Telford and Wrekin programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation into other areas of Wellington, including public realm improvements and works to transform 1 and 2 Walker Street into apartments and social and retail spaces.

Other projects include Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre and a complete rebuild of Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “Wellington Market is a real jewel in the crown here in Telford and Wrekin and part of our borough’s history.

“It’s essential that we carry out this investment works now otherwise the market’s future is in serious jeopardy.

“We need to address the significant property defects and overall poor condition of the market and will be embarking on significant works over the coming months through to the middle of next year to transform the market and make it fit-for-purpose.

“These are exciting times for Wellington Market and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of and a place in the heart of the community where they can come to shop, eat and socialise.”

Late Night Events

A final late night market event before the works start is being staged on Saturday 17 May (5pm-10pm).

As part of the plans, the Council wants to ensure the popular late night events, which are a mix of live music, dance, food and drinks, become a much more regular occurrence as well as introduce other community events at the venue.

The Council is also looking into hosting other events, outside of the market, where possible.