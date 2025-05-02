Liberal Democrats seize control of Shropshire Council

In a dramatic and historic local election, the Liberal Democrats have swept to power in Shropshire, taking control of Shropshire Council from the Conservatives and marking a significant change in the county’s political landscape.

Alex Wagner won the Quarry and Coton Hill for the Lib Dems

The vote, held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, saw the Liberal Democrats secure a commanding majority, fundamentally altering the composition of the council.

The Liberal Democrats emerged as the dominant force, securing an impressive 42 seats, a substantial gain of 29 compared to the previous council make-up. This surge in support was central to dislodging the long-standing Conservative administration.

- Advertisement -

Speaking after winning his seat for Quarry and Coton Hill, Cllr Alex Wagner said: “I am beyond delighted to be back on Shropshire Council, with a fantastic result in Quarry and Coton Hill.

“I can’t thank people enough for their support, and can’t wait to get back to the Guildhall as part of a new administration.

“It seems clear that on both Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, people have voted for change.

“Our new team of Lib Dem councillors will do everything we can to deliver that change for Shrewsbury, starting right away. The hard work starts now!”

Remarkable breakthrough for Reform UK

The election also saw a remarkable breakthrough for Reform UK, who gained 16 seats and now have a presence on Shropshire Council for the first time, and as opposition. Notably, one of their victories came in the ward previously held by the former council leader, Lezley Picton, highlighting the extent of the electoral shift.

Conservatives and Labour Lose Out

In contrast, the Conservative group faced significant losses, with their representation reduced to just 7 seats, a loss of 38. This result ends a period of continuous Conservative control stretching back to the 2009 elections.

The Green Party held onto their existing four seats, maintaining their presence on the council.

Labour saw a decrease in their representation, losing 5 seats and returning four councillors.

Adding to the diverse new council composition is Rachel Connolly, the sole Independent winner, who will serve as the councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley.

With all 74 seats on the council up for election, the outcome represents a truly seismic shift in the political control of Shropshire, ushering in a new era for local governance in the county.