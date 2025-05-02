17.5 C
Appleton signs two-year deal as Shrewsbury Town Head Coach

Michael Appleton secures two-year head coach role as Shrewsbury Town FC prepare for life in League Two.

Shrewsbury Town's stadium ‘The Croud Meadow’
Shrewsbury Town’s stadium, ‘The Croud Meadow’

Michael Appleton has signed a two-year contract to become the permanent Head Coach of Shrewsbury Town FC at the Croud Meadow. The club confirmed that Appleton will now build upon the “impressive work” he has done since taking over as interim boss. Assistant Head Coach Richard O’Donnell has also committed his future to the club.  

Appleton expressed his delight at securing the permanent role, stating, “It’s no secret that I wanted to stay at this football club, so I’m really pleased the deal is now done.”

He acknowledged the challenges of the past few weeks but praised the players’ response to his methods. “Most importantly, I’ve learned a lot about the group — what we need going forward and who I want to be part of the journey next season.”

He also outlined the club’s vision for the team’s playing style, adding, “I hope in the games I’ve had so far, you’ve seen the type of football we are working to introduce. The positive feedback I’ve had from supporters has been fantastic.” While recognising that building a strong identity takes time, Appleton affirmed, “However, both Richard and I are determined to build a team that will really make you proud next season.”

Shrewsbury Town FC’s turbulent time

Appleton’s appointment brings a sense of stability to the club following a period of significant upheaval.

The club parted ways with Head Coach Paul Hurst and Assistant Manager Chris Doig in November 2024, around the same time that Chairman Roland Wycherley also attempted to resign.

Gareth Ainsworth was subsequently appointed, bringing initial hope to fans after spells at Wycombe and QPR. However, his tenure was short-lived, as he made a surprise move to League Two side Gillingham in March, along with Assistant Head Coach Richard Dobson, much to the frustration of supporters, despite the team’s poor performances.  

With relegation to EFL League Two looming, Shrewsbury Town appointed Michael Appleton as interim Head Coach until the end of the season. Today’s announcement confirms that Appleton will now lead the team as they embark on their journey in EFL League Two for the 2025-2026 season.  

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

