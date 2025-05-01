20.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Polling stations open for Shropshire Council, town and parish elections

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Polling stations are open as elections take place in the Shropshire Council area for Shropshire Council, and for town and parish councils.

In Telford and Wrekin, a by-election is taking place for a seat on Ketley Parish Council in the Ketley Ward.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect councillors who will be responsible for making decisions on a wide range of local services that affect daily life, including education, social care, refuse collection, and local planning.  

Polling stations will be open from 7 am until 10 pm. Eligible voters who are registered are encouraged to cast their ballot at their designated polling station.

Your poll card, which was sent to registered voters, will have the address of your polling station. While bringing your poll card is helpful and can speed up the process, you do not need it to vote.

A crucial requirement for voting in person at a polling station is the presentation of an accepted form of photographic identification.

Voters arriving without valid photo ID will not be able to cast their vote.

A range of ID types are accepted, including passports, driving licences, and certain concessionary travel passes. Voters who did not have an accepted form of ID and applied for a free Voter Authority Certificate should bring that with them.

