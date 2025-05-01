16.1 C
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Police appeal after woman found in critical condition near Telford Town Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found in a critical condition near Telford Town Park yesterday, Wednesday 30 April.

Officers were called to a concern for safety in woodland near Hinkshay Road at 3 pm after a woman was found unresponsive.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time to assist with their enquiries. The woman is described as white and was wearing a black t-shirt over a blue swimming costume.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances before emergency services arrived at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 3pm who can offer information.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and at this time do not suspect third party involvement.”

If you have any information, please email Detective Sergeant Edwards at craig.edwards@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 313i of April 30, 2024.

