20.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Advertisement -

Ludlow Community & Family Hub services suspended after building damaged in Ludlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Services at the Ludlow Community & Family Hub, located at the Ludlow Youth Centre, have been suspended following a recent collision that caused structural damage to the building on Monday, April 28th.

The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Youth Centre remains closed to the public as authorities await a comprehensive structural report to assess the full extent of the damage.

The incident, which involved an HGV colliding with parked cars and the building, has prompted concerns regarding the integrity of the structure, necessitating its immediate closure for safety reasons.

- Advertisement -

Officials have stated they are working closely with partners to ensure minimal disruption to residents in Ludlow and the surrounding areas who depend on the vital community and family support services offered at the hub.

Initial meetings have already taken place to explore potential alternative locations for these services while the Youth Centre building is inaccessible.

The community is being asked for their patience and understanding during this period. Further updates regarding the structural assessment, potential reopening timeline, or temporary service arrangements will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP