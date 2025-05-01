Ludlow Community & Family Hub services suspended after building damaged in Ludlow

Services at the Ludlow Community & Family Hub, located at the Ludlow Youth Centre, have been suspended following a recent collision that caused structural damage to the building on Monday, April 28th.

The damage caused following an HGV colliding with Ludlow Youth Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Youth Centre remains closed to the public as authorities await a comprehensive structural report to assess the full extent of the damage.

The incident, which involved an HGV colliding with parked cars and the building, has prompted concerns regarding the integrity of the structure, necessitating its immediate closure for safety reasons.

Officials have stated they are working closely with partners to ensure minimal disruption to residents in Ludlow and the surrounding areas who depend on the vital community and family support services offered at the hub.

Initial meetings have already taken place to explore potential alternative locations for these services while the Youth Centre building is inaccessible.

The community is being asked for their patience and understanding during this period. Further updates regarding the structural assessment, potential reopening timeline, or temporary service arrangements will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.