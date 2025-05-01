Greyfriars Bridge refurbishment delayed until 2026 following feedback

Planned refurbishment works on Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury have been postponed until summer 2026, Shropshire Council have announced.

Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The decision follows significant feedback from local businesses, community representatives, and the public regarding the impact of the proposed eight-week closure this summer.

Shropshire Council says essential repairs are required to address severe corrosion of key components on the bridge, safeguarding public safety and ensuring the long-term viability of the structure.

The council highlighted that the window for undertaking such work is limited, primarily to the summer months, due to constraints imposed by the Environment Agency. This unfortunately clashed with numerous events scheduled in the town centre during the initially planned timeframe.

Shropshire Council acknowledged that its early engagement on this matter was “ineffective” and offered an apology for this oversight. The council also noted aspirational, though currently unfunded and untimetabled, plans to upgrade the bridge as part of its local cycling and walking improvement plan.

In light of the concerns raised and the need for more effective planning, the council has opted to delay the repairs until summer 2026.

This postponement will allow for a more comprehensive consultation process and the development of robust mitigation measures aimed at reducing the negative impacts of the necessary closure on businesses and the wider community.

The council stressed that undertaking the repairs next year is crucial to avoid the potential permanent closure of the structure in the future.

Shropshire Council stated its commitment to continued engagement and shaping discussions as the consultation process develops over the coming year.



Shrewsbury BID welcomed the council’s decision to pause the works. In a statement, the organisation expressed gratitude that the council had listened to the “significant concerns raised by businesses and the local community.” They added that pausing the works provides valuable time for “thorough consideration of how the impacts of future maintenance can be mitigated” and stated their anticipation of working collaboratively with the council on future plans for the maintenance or upgrade of the bridge, which they described as a “key pedestrian and cycle route into and from the town centre.”