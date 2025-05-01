Food hub opens as RAAC work progresses at Princess Royal Hospital

A new temporary food hub has opened at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford as work progresses to safely remove Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Mo Robson serves AJ, a security officer at the PRH

The kitchen and Apley restaurant at PRH have been closed since the RAAC was identified in Autumn 2023.

The Apley Food Hub has been set up to provide temporary catering facilities for patients, staff and visitors. The takeaway service has now moved from the first floor to a new location on the ground floor near the conservatory whilst specialist teams carry out work to the kitchen and restaurant.

Work is being carried out in phases and includes the upgrade of the hospital’s restaurant and kitchen, a new doctors’ mess and a new purpose-built plant room.

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We would like to thank our catering and estates teams who have worked tirelessly to create this modern temporary food hub, which will serve our patients, visitors and colleagues.

“It allows the specialist teams to work on removing the RAAC in a safe and efficient manner, paving the way for enhanced catering facilities for all.

“I would also like to thank our patients, visitors and staff for their continued patience and understanding during these works.”

The work will be carried out by specialist contractors in line with guidance and whilst it will not impact on our patients or staff, their safety is paramount.

· The hub’s opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am-4pm. They are closed at weekends and bank holidays. The takeaway service offers a range of meals, including main meals, baked potatoes, salads, sandwiches and hot and cold drinks. Seating is available in the conservatory.