Wellington Rotary boosts station enhancement efforts with donation

Wellington Rotary has demonstrated its commitment to improving local amenities by donating £500 to the Friends of Wellington Station (FoWS).

Antony Hook, Kath Pagett & Jennie Coalbran of  FoWS; Peter Seaward, Geoff Foulkes & Venn Davies of Wellington Rotary; David Bunn & Cllr Julie Pierce of FoWS; David Lovatt of Rotary and Kath Howard of FoWS
The generous contribution will aid the volunteer group in their ongoing efforts to beautify the station environment, specifically funding plants for a newly installed planter and refreshing the existing lavender terrace on Platform 1.

The initiative to support local causes came from outgoing Rotary president Geoff Foulkes. Members were so impressed by the dedication and work of the Friends of Wellington Station in enhancing the station that they voted to make the donation.

Current Rotary president, Peter Seaward, expressed the group’s pleasure in supporting FoWS. “Wellington Rotary is delighted to support the Friends of Wellington Station,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the work they do to enhance such an important gateway to our town.”

The new planter is part of a broader series of improvements at the station, supported by a Communities Fund Grant from West Midlands Trains. This grant has already facilitated refurbishment work on platform buildings and the creative ‘Windows on Wellington’ project, which has transformed vacant windows with vibrant images celebrating the town and surrounding countryside.

Antony Hook, Chair of the Friends of Wellington Station, conveyed his gratitude for the donation. “We’re incredibly grateful to Wellington Rotary for their generous donation and support,” he said. “The new planter will help brighten up the station and make it even more welcoming for visitors and residents alike. Community support like this really makes a difference and inspires us to continue our work to make Wellington Station a place the town can be proud of.”

The community spirit surrounding the station’s improvement is further highlighted by the fact that local group Wellington Local Agenda 21 has also adopted another planter at the station, showcasing the collaborative effort to enhance this vital town asset.

