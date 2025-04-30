Shifnal prepares to mark VE Day 80 with community gathering

The town of Shifnal is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a series of commemorative events on May 8th, centred around St Andrew’s Church. The day will feature poignant reflections on wartime memories and a community-wide celebration of peace.

Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrew’s Church in Shifnal

A central part of the commemorations will be the screening of recorded interviews with local veterans and residents, compiled by Rev Chris Thorpe, vicar of St Andrew’s Church. These personal accounts will be shown in the church throughout the day, offering a direct link to the experiences of those who lived through the Second World War.

The day’s events will commence at 10 am with the raising of a VE Day flag at St Andrew’s Church. Around 130 children from St Andrew’s School and Shifnal Primary School are expected to be present for this symbolic moment.

In the evening, the church bells will join a national peel at 6.30 pm, ringing out in remembrance. This will be followed by a parade involving the Royal British Legion, stepping off from the Village Hall towards the church at the same time. Shropshire’s Vice Lord Lieutenant, Jenny Wynn, is also scheduled to attend the commemorations.

A special church service will take place at 7 pm. “There will then be a church service at 7pm when the Mayor will read the proclamation and light the D Day lamp,” said Rev Thorpe. He added, “Beacons will be lit all around the country and we will remember how the street lights went on for the first time on VE day in 1945 as the blackout was lifted.”

Rev Thorpe extended an invitation to the community, stating, “We hope as many Shifnal people will come together to mark this special day and remember those millions that gave so much to achieve the freedom we all enjoy today.”