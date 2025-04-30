Rail services resume between Shrewsbury and Hereford following culvert repair

Rail services between Shrewsbury and Hereford have resumed this morning, following the successful repair of a collapsed culvert. The railway line has been closed since Friday, April 25, causing significant disruption for passengers.

The closure was necessitated by the discovery of a collapsed underground culvert located between Craven Arms and Church Stretton.

Network Rail engineering teams have been working around the clock since the issue was identified to carry out urgent repairs to the affected section of the track.

- Advertisement -

The complex repair work involved diverting water from the area, conducting detailed investigations into the culvert’s failure, and undertaking excavation to fully assess the damage and facilitate the necessary remedial work.

During the disruption, Transport for Wales has been operating rail replacement bus services to keep passengers moving between Shrewsbury and Hereford, as well as on the affected section of the Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod. Passengers have been advised to check for the latest travel information and allow extra time for their journeys.

Both Network Rail and Transport for Wales have apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of the emergency engineering work. The successful completion of the repairs allows for the reinstatement of train services, restoring a key transport link in the region.

Passengers are encouraged to check the Transport for Wales website or other journey planning tools for the most up-to-date train times before travelling.