Interim report highlights safety system faults in fatal Powys train collision

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has published its interim report into the head-on collision between two Transport for Wales passenger trains near Talerddig, Powys, on 21 October last year.

Teams work to separate the damaged trains on the Cambrian Line. Photo: Network Rail

The incident tragically resulted in one fatality, Mr Tudor Evans, and several serious injuries.

The collision occurred on a single line section of the railway, where the two Class 158 trains were scheduled to pass each other at the Talerddig Loop. The westbound train, travelling from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth, was intended to stop in the loop to allow the eastbound train, operating from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury, to pass.

However, the westbound train failed to stop as intended, overrunning the loop and colliding with the eastbound train on the single line ahead. The RAIB’s preliminary findings indicate the trains collided at a closing speed of approximately 30 mph (48 km/h). The westbound train reportedly travelled around 1080 metres beyond its designated stopping point.

A key focus of the interim investigation has been the performance of the braking system on the westbound train, particularly the automated sanding system designed to improve wheel-rail adhesion during braking.

Investigators detected several faults within this safety system:

– Blocked sand delivery hoses: The hoses responsible for depositing sand onto the rails were found to be blocked.

– Incorrectly installed orifice plates: Part of the pneumatic system for the sanders, these plates were fitted incorrectly, with both found upside down and one misaligned.

– Defective low-speed relay: A component designed to prevent automatic sanding at very low speeds (below 10 km/h) was found to be faulty.

The report highlights that neither the automatic nor the emergency sanders on the westbound train discharged sand in the moments immediately preceding the collision. Low wheel-rail adhesion is considered a factor in the train’s inability to stop.

The RAIB’s investigation is ongoing, and future work will delve deeper into the factors contributing to the low adhesion, the reasons for the sander system failures, the performance of the trains’ braking systems, and operational procedures in place to manage low adhesion conditions.

A full report with comprehensive findings and recommendations will be published upon the conclusion of the investigation.