Fire crews release casualty trapped in vehicle following incident near Ellesmere

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a single vehicle near Ellesmere this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The incident, which occurred at Brownheath, took place at around 11.08 am.

Two fire appliances, including a Rescue Tender, were quickly mobilised from Baschurch, Wellington, and Wem to the scene. An Operations Officer was also in attendance to oversee the response.

Fire crews utilised specialist cutting equipment, specifically cutters/spreaders, to extricate one casualty trapped within the vehicle.

The ambulance Service and police were also present at the scene, providing support and managing the incident.

Following their release by the fire service, the casualty was left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.