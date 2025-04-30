11.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Fallen electric cable sparks fires near Childs Ercall

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to an incident near Childs Ercall yesterday evening after a fallen electric cable caused five separate fires in the open.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 5.33 pm on Tuesday, April 29, reporting a fire in the open near the village, which falls within the Hodnet station ground area.

One fire appliance from Hodnet was quickly mobilised to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple small fires burning, identified as being caused by a downed overhead electric cable. A utility company, later confirmed to be Western Power, was also in attendance to manage the hazard.

Firefighting operations were safely initiated after Western Power successfully isolated the power supply to the affected cable.

Using one extended hosereel jet, firefighters worked to extinguish the five distinct seats of fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hidden hot spots and ensure the fires were completely out.

The incident was brought under control and the stop message was received by SFRS Fire Control at 8.30 pm.

