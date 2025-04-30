11.6 C
Abandoned vehicles removed from Telford business park

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Abandoned vehicles on a business park have been swiftly removed by Telford & Wrekin Council and the area tidied up as part of its commitment to keeping the borough clean and safe.

Abandoned vehicles on Stafford Park have now been removed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Following a police investigation, the Council took immediate action to remove 15 vehicles abandoned at Stafford Park after giving the owners’ notice.

In addition, the Council has carried out extensive pruning of trees and shrubs and cleared the road to improve the environment. It has also removed old metal barriers, and installed concrete blockers, to keep the area safe for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said:

“We have taken decisive action to remove an eyesore and at the same time carry out extensive cleansing to improve the area.

“Abandoned vehicles are not just an eyesore. They are a fire hazard and can encourage anti-social behaviour.

“We are working hard as part of our Pride in our Community commitment to create a safe, clean and healthy environment. We work with partners and residents to create a better borough for everyone. That includes having well maintained roads and paths, clean streets and cared for parks and green spaces to help our communities thrive.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has the power to remove abandoned vehicles on public land. A vehicle is classed as abandoned if, for example, it has been parked and not moved for two weeks or more, the tyres are flat, wheels have been removed, or the number plates are missing.

To report an abandoned car, residents can visit the council’s website or use the MyTelford app.

