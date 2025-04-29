Wellington opticians highlight rising childhood myopia amid screen time concerns

Specsavers in Wellington is launching a new awareness drive to highlight the growing issue of childhood myopia, or short-sightedness. The initiative comes as new national research reveals concerning trends in children’s habits, including spending an average of 45 hours a week indoors, with over a third of that time glued to screens.

The campaign urges local parents to take early action, with eye health experts warning that excessive screen time combined with insufficient natural daylight are significant risk factors in the development and progression of myopia – a condition already affecting one in three children globally, with numbers on the rise.

A recent national study of 2,000 parents of children aged 6 to 14 found that children are spending nearly two and a half hours a day on smartphones, tablets, or watching TV. While 62% of parents in the West Midlands region expressed a wish for their children to spend more time outdoors, 44% admitted their children simply prefer screens.

Despite growing concerns, many parents don’t fully realise the potential impact on their child’s eye health. The study found that although 66% of parents fear screen time may be damaging their children’s eyesight, only one in two know what signs to look out for, such as frequent squinting, headaches, or sitting unusually close to screens.

‘Children’s eyes are still developing, which makes them particularly vulnerable to the effects of extended screen use,’ explains Specsavers Wellington store director, Satinder Sidhu. ‘The good news is that early action really can make a difference. Regular eye tests are vital in spotting the signs of myopia early and can help slow its progression, which is crucial for long-term vision health.’

The research indicates that passive screen time dominates children’s indoor habits, with watching TV (62%), gaming (57%), and scrolling on devices (41%) topping the list. In contrast, more traditional activities appear to be in decline, with just 30% still playing with physical toys and only 30% reading books regularly. Experts reiterate that spending more time outside has been shown to support healthy eye development, yet many children are not getting enough natural daylight as part of their daily routine.

Worryingly, the study also reported that 25% of parents said their child has suffered headaches from using screens, while 20% have seen their kids rubbing their eyes. Other physical signs reported included eye strain (14%), sore eyes (12%), and difficulty seeing the board at school (7%).

“Our optometrists see first-hand the impact prolonged screen use is having on children’s eye health,” Satinder warns. “We’re encouraging parents to look out for these early signs of myopia and, importantly, to prioritise time outdoors, which has been shown to help protect children’s vision by encouraging healthy eye growth.”

Beyond eye health, the study also reveals broader parental concerns, with 33% worried that too much screen time is reducing their child’s in-person socialising, and 36% concerned their child may even be addicted to their devices. Encouragingly, the research found that 75% of families are now actively planning more outdoor time and introducing tech limits to create a healthier balance.

“We want to empower families with knowledge and encourage them to take that first step by booking a free eye test for their child here in Wellington,” adds Satinder Sidhu. “One key tip local parents can remember is the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes of screen time, encourage your child to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. With myopia cases rising, early diagnosis has never been more important for managing the condition and protecting children’s sight into adulthood.”

Specsavers Wellington is urging local parents not to underestimate the potential impact of screen time on their children’s vision and to make regular eye checks and outdoor time a crucial part of their child’s routine.