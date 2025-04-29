22 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Advertisement -

Police step up patrols following Market Drayton drug dealing reports

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Market Drayton are responding to concerns over drug dealing, specifically in the areas of Burgage Close, Dairy Close, and the alleyway leading to the Queen Street car park.

In response to the renewed concerns, police officers have been conducting door-to-door visits throughout the past week to offer reassurance to those living in the affected areas. Alongside these visits, regular patrols are being increased in an effort to tackle the reported drug dealing.

The presence of drug dealing extends beyond a simple nuisance, bringing with it fear, instability, and a potential increase in violence, theft, and anti-social behaviour.

- Advertisement -

Vulnerable young individuals can be drawn into dangerous criminal networks, while practices like ‘cuckooing,’ where drug dealers take over the homes of vulnerable residents, exploit homes.

Market Drayton Crime & Safety Watch is urging all residents in The Burgage, Burgage Close, and Dairy Close areas to come forward with any information that could aid the police investigation. Anyone with details regarding drug activity or other criminal behaviour is encouraged to contact officers directly at marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Residents are also reminded of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity immediately by calling 101 for non-emergencies, or 999 in the event of an emergency. Police have emphasizsd that drug dealing will not be tolerated and that firm action is being taken to address the issue.

It is estimated that there are around twenty residential CCTV and doorbell cameras within the affected area. Owners of these systems are asked to review their footage and contact the police if they have captured any evidence of suspected drug-related or other criminal activity.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, details about drug dealing can be shared with Crimestoppers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP