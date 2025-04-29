Police in Market Drayton are responding to concerns over drug dealing, specifically in the areas of Burgage Close, Dairy Close, and the alleyway leading to the Queen Street car park.

In response to the renewed concerns, police officers have been conducting door-to-door visits throughout the past week to offer reassurance to those living in the affected areas. Alongside these visits, regular patrols are being increased in an effort to tackle the reported drug dealing.

The presence of drug dealing extends beyond a simple nuisance, bringing with it fear, instability, and a potential increase in violence, theft, and anti-social behaviour.

Vulnerable young individuals can be drawn into dangerous criminal networks, while practices like ‘cuckooing,’ where drug dealers take over the homes of vulnerable residents, exploit homes.

Market Drayton Crime & Safety Watch is urging all residents in The Burgage, Burgage Close, and Dairy Close areas to come forward with any information that could aid the police investigation. Anyone with details regarding drug activity or other criminal behaviour is encouraged to contact officers directly at marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Residents are also reminded of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity immediately by calling 101 for non-emergencies, or 999 in the event of an emergency. Police have emphasizsd that drug dealing will not be tolerated and that firm action is being taken to address the issue.

It is estimated that there are around twenty residential CCTV and doorbell cameras within the affected area. Owners of these systems are asked to review their footage and contact the police if they have captured any evidence of suspected drug-related or other criminal activity.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, details about drug dealing can be shared with Crimestoppers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 0800 555 111.