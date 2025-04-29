Local MP demands fair deal for Shropshire farmers

Helen Morgan MP has called on the Government to ensure farmers in her constituency are protected and paid fairly in a question in Parliament.

Helen Morgan MP speaking in parliament

On Thursday, Helen challenged Labour on what they are doing to protect farmers in North Shropshire – demanding they ensure the Groceries Code Adjudicator gives farmers a fair price and are not undermined by a damaging US trade deal.

This follows Helen launching her ‘Buy Shropshire, Back Britain’ campaign in the wake of Donald Trump’s global tariffs earlier this month – calling for ‘radical reform’ of the business rates system to save local high streets.

Liberal Democrats have been campaigning as the voice for farmers following the Chancellor’s damaging changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) in her Autumn Budget.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“North Shropshire is a food production powerhouse – it is the backbone of our economy.

“Our rural communities have already been struck by the Chancellor’s Family Farms Tax in the Autumn Budget – which affected nearly 300 farms in North Shropshire.

“We need to ‘Buy Shropshire, back Britain’. The people of Shropshire are deeply concerned about the impact that Donald Trump’s disastrous trade war could have on our living standards and local businesses.

“Labour must ensure that the Groceries Code Adjudicator pays farmers fairly for their produce – and safeguard them from a damaging US trade deal.”