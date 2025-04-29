8.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Advertisement -

Local MP demands fair deal for Shropshire farmers

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan MP has called on the Government to ensure farmers in her constituency are protected and paid fairly in a question in Parliament.

Helen Morgan MP speaking in parliament
Helen Morgan MP speaking in parliament

On Thursday, Helen challenged Labour on what they are doing to protect farmers in North Shropshire – demanding they ensure the Groceries Code Adjudicator gives farmers a fair price and are not undermined by a damaging US trade deal.

This follows Helen launching her ‘Buy Shropshire, Back Britain’ campaign in the wake of Donald Trump’s global tariffs earlier this month – calling for ‘radical reform’ of the business rates system to save local high streets.

- Advertisement -

Liberal Democrats have been campaigning as the voice for farmers following the Chancellor’s damaging changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) in her Autumn Budget.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“North Shropshire is a food production powerhouse – it is the backbone of our economy.

“Our rural communities have already been struck by the Chancellor’s Family Farms Tax in the Autumn Budget – which affected nearly 300 farms in North Shropshire.

“We need to ‘Buy Shropshire, back Britain’. The people of Shropshire are deeply concerned about the impact that Donald Trump’s disastrous trade war could have on our living standards and local businesses.

“Labour must ensure that the Groceries Code Adjudicator pays farmers fairly for their produce – and safeguard them from a damaging US trade deal.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP