Extremist graffiti appears in Oswestry

Police in Oswestry have launched an investigation following the discovery of graffiti of an extremist nature in several locations across the town.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) confirmed they have been made aware of the offensive vandalism and are treating the matter with serious concern due to the implications of its content.

Enquiries are currently being conducted by officers to identify those responsible for the graffiti. The exact nature and locations of the graffiti has not been publicly disclosed by the police.

Oswestry SNT is appealing to the public for any information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone who knows who may be responsible, or has any other relevant information is urged to come forward. Information can be passed to Oswestry SNT directly via email at oswestryc.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Police have emphasised the seriousness with which they are approaching this incident and are working to address the concerns raised by the appearance of the extremist material.