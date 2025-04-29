22 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Date revealed for opening of new B&M store on Wrekin Retail Park

Discount retailer B&M is opening a new store at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford on Saturday, May 31st, which will create 32 local jobs.

B&M is opening within the unit previously occupied by Homebase on the Wrekin Retail Park. Image: Google Street View
The new store takes over the premises previously occupied by Homebase and has undergone a significant internal and external refurbishment. It boasts a spacious ground floor sales area, complemented by a mezzanine sales floor.

Shoppers can look forward to exploring a vast array of products at discounted prices. The store will stock a wide selection of branded groceries, including food, drink, and pet supplies. In addition, customers will find health and beauty products, homeware, electrical goods, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and much more.

A significant feature of the new B&M store will be its extensive garden centre. This dedicated area will offer hundreds of plant varieties and all the essential items for gardening enthusiasts.

The store manager expressed positive sentiment about the opening, stating, “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.” They added, “We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”

The arrival of the latest B&M store in Telford is seen as a welcome boost, providing employment opportunities and expanding the retail offering at Wrekin Retail Park.

