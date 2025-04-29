Cooking fire prompts emergency response in Hadley

Fire crews from Wellington were called to a house fire on Haybridge Road in Hadley on Monday afternoon after unattended cooking on an electric hob sparked a blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received the initial call reporting the house fire at 3.25 pm.

Two fire appliances from Wellington were immediately mobilised to the scene, accompanied by an Operations officer.

Firefighters equipped with Breathing Apparatus entered the property and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. Positive Pressure Ventilation was also employed to clear smoke, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

The fire service confirmed the cause of the fire was food left unattended on an electric hob. Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus during the operation, and one hose reel jet was used to successfully bring the fire under control.

The stop message, indicating the fire was out and the situation was under control, was received at 3.52 pm.

Crews from Wellington who attended the incident reiterated a crucial safety message following the call: “Never leave cooking unattended.”