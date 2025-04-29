Broseley Artisan Market to celebrate its first anniversary

A small town in Shropshire is hanging out the bunting and balloons this Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of a unique market.

Andy and Peter get ready to welcome those attending The Broseley Artisan Market

Broseley Artisan Market was started in 2024, with a small grant from the town council, in the hope to increase footfall to the town. Located in the Victoria Hall on the High Street, the market started with only a few traders and has gone from strength to strength with now, 20 regular traders.

Peter Fox, one of the market’s organisers, said “We only had about ten traders in the first few months, but the word spread, and now we have 20 regulars joining us for the monthly markets.”

With businesses from the local area including ‘The Dairy Door’ Cheese makers from near by Wyke (4 miles away) and Calico Blue Antiques, Vintage, Pre-Loved Clothing and Jewellery from Shirlett (4.5 miles away), the market also hosts Thai and Indian Food producers, a Coffee Trader and a Tea Traders and a variety of good quality crafters and makers from the locality.

Peter, who was nominated and won citizen of the year award in 2023-2024, continued “We wanted to bring more people to the town to enjoy the variety of shops we have and to visit our market”. Peter told us “Broseley is known for its strong community, historical charm, and beautiful surroundings. The town also has a rich industrial heritage and charm.”

Held on the first Saturday of each month, The Broseley Artisan Market starts at 9.30am and runs until 12.30pm.