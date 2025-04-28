Vehicle seized as police tackle antisocial behaviour at Hortonwood car meet

Police officers attended a car meet in Hortonwood on Friday evening following reports of antisocial behaviour, which included concerns about dangerous driving.

One vehicle was seized over concerns about dangerous driving. Photo: West Mercia Police

The Safer Neighbourhood Team for Hadley and Leegomery were present at the gathering where, while the majority of attendees were well-behaved, some individuals were reported to be using the roads in a manner described by one officer as a “racetrack.”

As a result of officers identifying a driver causing concern through their actions, one vehicle was seized under Section 59 legislation of the Police Reform Act 2002.

This legislation allows police to seize vehicles being used in a careless or inconsiderate manner, or in a way that causes, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.

Local police have reiterated their commitment to continue cracking down on car meets that disrupt the community and pose risks to public safety. They have pledged ongoing action to address such incidents in the area.