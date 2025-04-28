9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 28, 2025
- Advertisement -

Vehicle seized as police tackle antisocial behaviour at Hortonwood car meet

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers attended a car meet in Hortonwood on Friday evening following reports of antisocial behaviour, which included concerns about dangerous driving.

One vehicle was seized over concerns about dangerous driving. Photo: West Mercia Police
One vehicle was seized over concerns about dangerous driving. Photo: West Mercia Police

The Safer Neighbourhood Team for Hadley and Leegomery were present at the gathering where, while the majority of attendees were well-behaved, some individuals were reported to be using the roads in a manner described by one officer as a “racetrack.”

As a result of officers identifying a driver causing concern through their actions, one vehicle was seized under Section 59 legislation of the Police Reform Act 2002.

- Advertisement -

This legislation allows police to seize vehicles being used in a careless or inconsiderate manner, or in a way that causes, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.

Local police have reiterated their commitment to continue cracking down on car meets that disrupt the community and pose risks to public safety. They have pledged ongoing action to address such incidents in the area.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP