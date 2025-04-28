Shropshire Union Canal Society celebrates productive year enhancing Ellesmere’s waterway

The Shropshire Union Canal Society is marking a highly successful year of dedicated work on the Ellesmere Arm of the Shropshire Union Canal, with volunteers having made significant improvements to the popular waterway and its surroundings.

David Carter (SUCS), Ella Hammond (Tesco) Chris Harris, (Tesco) and Richard Kemp, John Bannister, Chris Hesketh (SUCS)

A key boost to their efforts came in March 2024, when the society’s ‘Enhancing Ellesmere’s Canal’ project topped the poll in the Ellesmere Tesco Stronger Starts Scheme, securing a valuable £1,500.

This funding has been instrumental in the year’s achievements, being used to purchase essential tools and equipment and, importantly, to train three volunteers. These volunteers successfully obtained the Royal Yachting Association Helmsman certificate, a feat achieved with the support of the Lyneal Trust, another Ellesmere-based charity.

- Advertisement -

David Carter, who oversees the project, commented on the breadth of work undertaken: “Over the year, the group has planted nearly 400 trees, cleared towpaths, cared for canal-side furniture and cleared offside channel vegetation using a loaned Canal & River Trust workboat steered by our newly trained volunteers.”

To mark the culmination of the year-long support from Tesco, the society was joined on the towpath by Ellesmere store manager Ella Hammond and team leader Chris Harris. The location was particularly fitting, with the Tesco store situated conveniently at the end of the Ellesmere Arm.

Ms Hammond praised the tangible impact of the volunteers’ dedication: “The work has made such a difference to the whole area. It now looks very loved – so thanks to all the volunteers for their hard work over the past year.”

The Shropshire Union Canal Society has no intention of resting on its laurels. Plans are already in motion for future work, with towpath surface improvements scheduled for the summer months.

The society is always keen to welcome new volunteers who are passionate about preserving and enhancing the canal environment. Those interested in lending a hand can find more information and details on how to get involved by visiting the society’s website at shropshireunion.org.uk.