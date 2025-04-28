Ludlow Youth Centre temporarily closes after lorry collides with building

Ludlow Youth Centre, which houses the Family and Community Hub services, has been forced to close its doors from today until further notice after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) collided with the building overnight, causing damage.

Ludlow Youth Centre. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services were called to the scene on Lower Galdeford at approximately 12.25 am this morning following reports of a lorry colliding with several parked cars and the building.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended with four fire appliances, including a Rescue Tender, from Craven Arms, Ludlow, and Wellington stations, alongside an Operations officer. West Mercia Police also responded.

As a direct result of the impact, the Ludlow Youth Centre and Community Centre has sustained damage, leading to the immediate suspension of all services operating from the site.

A spokesperson confirmed the closure, stating, “We have had to suspend the Family and Community Hub services at Ludlow Youth Centre from today (Monday 28 April) until further notice following a road traffic accident overnight involving a lorry which has caused damage to the building.”

The council and partner agencies are in the process of contacting individuals who had pre-booked appointments to inform them of the closure and discuss alternative arrangements. Efforts are underway to identify alternative venues within the town to relocate services usually based at the Hub.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause for people using the hub in Ludlow,” the spokesperson added. “For the safety of the public and staff, the building will remain closed while we conduct a thorough assessment and carry out any necessary repairs. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the building during this time.”

Emergency services concluded their immediate operations at the scene by 1.52 am. Lower Galdeford was closed near the Youth Centre for a period but has since reopened to traffic.

West Mercia Police confirmed that fortunately, no injuries were sustained in the collision, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.