Rail disruption continues between Shrewsbury and Hereford as culvert repairs underway

Rail passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Hereford continue to face significant disruption, with a full line closure remaining in effect due to urgent repair work on a collapsed culvert.

Work has been taking place to repair the collapsed culvert. Photo: Network Rail

The vital infrastructure issue was discovered during a safety inspection of the track located between Craven Arms and Church Stretton. Network Rail teams were immediately mobilised and have been working around the clock to address the damage.

Work continued throughout the weekend on the affected section of the Marches Line. Engineers successfully diverted water from the area and conducted detailed investigations into the culvert’s failure. Excavation work has commenced to allow for a full assessment of the damage beneath the tracks and to facilitate the necessary repairs.

- Advertisement -

As a result of the collapsed culvert, train services on the route have been suspended since Friday, April 25th. Rail replacement bus services are in operation, providing alternative transport for passengers travelling between Hereford and Shrewsbury, and also between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their travel plans before undertaking their journeys and to allocate additional time due to the reliance on bus services. Updates and detailed travel information are available on the Transport for Wales website at tfw.wales.

Network Rail’s engineering teams are working to restore the railway to safe operation as swiftly as possible. Initial estimates suggest repairs may extend into Tuesday, April 29th. However, Network Rail has cautioned that this timeline could change depending on the findings once the excavation is complete and the full scale of the damage is understood. Replacement bus services will remain in place until the line is reopened.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director, commented, “We’ve had to close a section of the railway between Hereford and Shrewsbury on the Marches Line due to infrastructure issues. Network Rail teams are now on-site and working on fixing the problem. Rail replacement buses are available, but services will be disrupted. Please check before you travel. Thanks for your patience.”

Rachel Heath, Operations Director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, added, “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and ask passengers for their patience while we carry out these critical repairs to keep the railway safe. Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to resolve the issue.”