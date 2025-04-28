Occupants of car flee scene after colliding with shop front in Oswestry

The shop front of the ‘Under One Roof’ on Beatrice Street in Oswestry sustained significant damage last night after being struck by a grey VW Tiguan.

The front of the ‘Under One Roof’ on Beatrice Street in Oswestry sustained significant damage. Photo: West Mercia Police

The collision occurred just after 11 pm on Sunday, April 27th.

According to reports, the vehicle, which had a registration number ending in AYC, drove along Leg Street before crashing into the shop building.

Despite the severity of the impact on the building, it has been confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Police officers responded quickly, arriving on the scene within seven minutes of the crash. However, the two occupants of the vehicle had already fled the area on foot. Despite immediate efforts by officers, they were not located.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is now underway. This includes a detailed examination of all available CCTV footage from the area and forensic analysis of the scene and the abandoned vehicle.

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak with

Police are appealing for public assistance in their enquiries. They believe two individuals pictured may have crucial information regarding the incident. Anyone who recognises these individuals, or who may have witnessed the collision itself, is urged to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to make contact with PC Sioned Hatton via email at sioned.hatton@westmercia.police.uk.