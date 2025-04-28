Firefighters quickly tackle small gas cylinder blaze in Oswestry

Firefighters were called to Oswestry on Saturday afternoon following reports of a fire in the open involving a gas cylinder.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call at 2.06 pm on Saturday, reporting the incident on York Road, near the Station ground.

The incident was classified as a “Fire In Open.”

- Advertisement -

One fire appliance from the Oswestry station was mobilised to the scene, accompanied by an Operations officer.

Crews in attendance quickly identified the source of the fire as a small fire involving a 4kg Calorgas cylinder which was flaring off.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames and cool the cylinder down to allow for its safe disposal.

A thermal imaging camera was also used as part of the incident response.