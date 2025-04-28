9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 28, 2025
Firefighters quickly tackle small gas cylinder blaze in Oswestry

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to Oswestry on Saturday afternoon following reports of a fire in the open involving a gas cylinder.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call at 2.06 pm on Saturday, reporting the incident on York Road, near the Station ground.

The incident was classified as a “Fire In Open.”

One fire appliance from the Oswestry station was mobilised to the scene, accompanied by an Operations officer.

Crews in attendance quickly identified the source of the fire as a small fire involving a 4kg Calorgas cylinder which was flaring off.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames and cool the cylinder down to allow for its safe disposal.

A thermal imaging camera was also used as part of the incident response.

