9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 28, 2025
- Advertisement -

Churchill invites local veterans and over 60s to VE Day 80th Anniversary event in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Churchill Living is calling for local people, especially armed services veterans and their friends and family, to join in with a special celebration event in the lead-up to the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome with free refreshments, 1940’s music and an opportunity to share VE Day memories
Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome with free refreshments, 1940’s music and an opportunity to share VE Day memories

The event will take place on Friday 2nd May from 2-4pm at Mortimer Lodge on Innage Lane, WV16 4HT.

Everyone is welcome to join Churchill apartment Owners to raise a glass and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this historic moment which effectively marked the end of the Second World War. Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome, free refreshments, 1940s music, and an opportunity to share VE Day memories in the development’s comfortable Owners’ Lounge and gardens.

- Advertisement -

Kate Riley, Area Sales Manager for Churchill Living’s Central division, says: “Our VE Day event is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this huge moment in our history.

“We’d love to welcome anyone with interesting memories to share about the original VE Day celebrations, whether they joined in as children or have a family member who played a part. It’s also a chance to meet our Owners and our friendly team and learn about the freedom, security and independence that can be enjoyed in a new Churchill apartment. I’d encourage people to come and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”

To find out more and register to attend, please call 01746 708737.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP