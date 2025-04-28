Charities benefit from fundraising at Telford convenience store

The latest fundraising effort of a Telford-based retailer and her customers has benefited three local charities, with a total of £1,500 raised.

Julie Kaur, Jules Convenience, Hadley and Katie Foster, Chair of the Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire Fundraising Group

Julie Kaur of Jules Convenience started fundraising at the beginning of March with a target of £1,200. With the generous support of her customers, she smashed her target and raised £500 each for Alzheimer’s Research UK via its official Shropshire Fundraising Group, Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Severn Hospice.

Julie completed the Bath Ultra Challenge 50k walk in April and has been running two raffles, one giant Easter Egg donated by Telford-based Magna Specialist Confectioners and a hamper full of Cadbury’s confectionery and gift vouchers.

Julie said: “Along with our two existing charities, we chose to support the local Alzheimer’s Research UK’s group as Cadbury’s has extended its charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK for 2025, which includes raising awareness and providing financial support.

“As well as my amazing customers who always support my fundraising, I’d like to thank Magna for the donation of the giant Easter Egg and Mondelēz International, the owner of the Cadbury’s brand, for supporting our fundraising efforts throughout the year. It’s always good to see large international corporations and local businesses working with us to support our communities and make a difference,” she added.

Katie Foster, Chair of the Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire Fundraising Group, made the draw for the Easter Egg at Jules’ Convenience Store in Hadley and received the £500 donation, which will be match-funded by a national organisation, doubling the amount raised.

She said: “We are really grateful to Julie and family and touched by her kindness. Without more money going into dementia research, now the leading cause of death in the UK, 1 in 3 of us will continue to struggle with the heartbreak it causes”.

Julie is a keen runner and will continue to raise money during 2025 for both Severn Hospice and Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, which is holding a fundraising appeal to raise £75,000 for its 75th anniversary in 2025. As Chair of the Trustees, Julie has teamed up with Kim Gilmour, Connect Consultancy, to organise the next Posh Frocks Charity Dinner in October to support the appeal.

Before that, Julie’s next fundraising mission is the £50 Challenge for Hope House Children’s Hospices, where teams will be given a £50 starting investment. Julie aims to raise £600 by raffling a Breakfast in a Basket hamper.

Julie has won multiple awards for her community activities and was recently voted Retailer’s Retailer at the Convenience Store Awards and is also a finalist in the Woman Who Awards, which take place in May.