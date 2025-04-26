RAF Shawbury salutes RJAH Veterans’ Centre as Charity of the Year

The Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has been chosen as one of RAF Shawbury’s three Charities of the Year for 2025.

The announcement was made during a visit to the Oswestry-based hospital by Flight Lieutenant Adrian Vine, who was welcomed to the state-of-the-art centre by the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Team.

Each year, RAF Shawbury supports three causes that reflect personal, local and military connections – and the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre ticked all three.

Flight Lieutenant Vine said: “RAF Shawbury always looks to support three charities each year – ideally one with a local connection, one with a military connection, and one that’s often personal. This ticks all of those boxes for me.

“It’s personal because I’ve been fortunate to have treatment here myself, it’s local because it’s in Shropshire, and of course the Veterans’ Hub has that military link.

“There are people here who’ve served at RAF Shawbury and in the wider military, so it’s great to reconnect. We’re really pleased to support the Centre and we’re looking forward to helping raise its profile and backing the initiatives that lie ahead.”

As well as fundraising events held throughout the year, RAF Shawbury plans to support RJAH with hands-on help through community-based projects.

Flight Lieutenant Vine added: “Alongside our charity events, we’re also hoping to get involved in some of the projects you’re running here at RJAH.

“Every one of our courses includes a community project element and we’d love to support things like the gardens and memorial roundabout – places that really matter to veterans.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the League of Friends, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been chosen as one of RAF Shawbury’s Charities of the Year.

“The support will not only help us raise vital funds but also raise awareness of the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre and the fantastic work being done here.

“We’re particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate on community projects and look forward to welcoming members of RAF Shawbury to get involved with our initiatives throughout the year.”

The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, which opened its doors in 2022, offers bespoke support for veterans and serving personnel, bringing together clinical care with a dedicated Veterans’ Hub that provides wellbeing, welfare and signposting support.

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and driving force behind the Veterans’ Centre, said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised by RAF Shawbury as one of their Charities of the Year. As someone who has served and continues to care for those who’ve worn the uniform, I know just how much this kind of support means.

“Our Centre is about more than just world-class orthopaedic care – it’s about community, belonging and ensuring our veterans receive the respect and support they deserve. We’re incredibly grateful to RAF Shawbury for this partnership”.