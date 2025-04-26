Planned closure of Greyfriars Bridge sparks concern from residents and businesses

A planned closure of Greyfriars Bridge for refurbishment work from June 2nd to August 5th has caused significant concern among Shrewsbury residents and businesses, who cite short notice and a lack of consultation from Shropshire Council.

Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The bridge is scheduled to close for just over two months to allow for essential repair work. While a diversion route will be in place during this period, the announcement, made public via a social media post by Shropshire Council, has been met with a strong negative reaction.

Many people have expressed frustration online, highlighting the bridge as a crucial route for daily commutes, including travel to work and school. Businesses in the Belle Vue and Coleham areas, in particular, are worried about the potential impact on footfall and custom during what is typically a busier time of year.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the concern, the closure coincides with the Belle Vue Arts Festival, an important local event with activities spanning both sides of the bridge. Organisers and participants fear the disruption could negatively affect attendance and the overall success of the festival.

Local businesses are now calling on Shropshire Council to reconsider the timing and duration of the work. They are seeking clarity on why the closure needs to be so lengthy and whether there is any possibility of maintaining partial access, rather than a full closure, to mitigate the impact on the community and local economy.

Councillors and business representatives alike state they were not consulted prior to the public announcement, learning of the significant disruption on Friday. This perceived failure to engage with those most affected has become a central point of contention, exacerbating the frustration surrounding the closure itself.

As the closure date approaches, residents and businesses are hoping for further communication and flexibility from Shropshire Council to address their concerns and minimise the expected negative consequences on daily life and the local economy.