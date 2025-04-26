6.4 C
Shropshire
Sunday, April 27, 2025
- Advertisement -

Memorial bench to commemorate VE Day in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A special bench to commemorate the end of World War II is set to be installed outside a community building in the heart of Telford.

Meeting Point House in Southwater
Meeting Point House in Southwater

The bench will be officially unveiled at an event on VE Day, May 8, being held between 11am and 1pm at Meeting Point House, Southwater.

Organisers say everyone is welcome to the event, which will feature free refreshments and cake on the green in front of Meeting Point House.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, will unveil the memorial bench at 11.30am, after members of the Telford & Wrekin Virtual School Band provide musical entertainment from 11am.

The bench and event have been funded through a grant of £1,500 from Telford & Wrekin Council, with Meeting Point Trust also providing £750.

Wayne Jenson, chief executive of Meeting Point House, said the charity was grateful to the council for supporting the initiative.

“As an organisation dedicated to bringing the community together, we felt it was important to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style,” he said.

“Our front of house manager, Sascha Jenkyn, and Hummingbird Cafe manager, Sharon Dean, have done a fabulous job bringing everything together for this important event.

“We hope the memorial bench will act as a daily reminder of the sacrifices so many gave during World War II, as well as being a source of inspiration for the future.

“The event on VE Day itself will be a chance to reflect and celebrate, with live music from the young people of Telford & Wrekin Virtual School Band, and we are delighted that Councillor Lee Carter will be in attendance to formally unveil the memorial bench.

“There will be free refreshments and plenty of cake, so we hope lots of people will come and join us for what is sure to be a wonderful occasion.”

Meeting Point House has been an integral part of the Telford community since 1985, providing a place for people to meet, office space for charities and a cafe serving affordable home-cooked meals and snacks.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP