Three people were arrested in Telford yesterday in connection with the supply of drugs in the town.

A 59-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both from Wappenshall were taken into custody on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Separately, a 39-year-old man, also from Telford, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and money laundering.

All three currently remain in police custody as enquiries into the matter continue.