6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 25, 2025
- Advertisement -

Telford MP appeals for VE Day memories to help preserve living history

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

As the 80th anniversary of VE Day approaches, Telford’s Member of Parliament is calling on local residents to share their personal memories and stories from Victory in Europe Day and the final days of the Second World War.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford
Shaun Davies MP for Telford

Recognising the dwindling number of those who lived through the war, Shaun is urging residents to help preserve these vital first-hand accounts before they are lost to time. He said:

“As time goes on, the chance to hear from those who lived through the Second World War becomes increasingly rare. It is up to us to preserve their stories and ensure the legacy of those who sacrificed so much is remembered for generations to come.

- Advertisement -

“Some people in Telford may still recall where they were—or how they felt—when the momentous news of the war’s end was announced. Others may have family stories that have been passed down.

“If you, or someone you know, has a memory or personal story from that historic day, I would love to hear from you – please get in touch – and together we can ensure these memories are not forgotten.”

Submissions will be used to commemorate VE Day locally in Telford and shared via Shaun’s website and social media channels to educate future generations.

Residents can share their stories by visiting shaundavies.org/veday or by emailing shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP