Telford MP appeals for VE Day memories to help preserve living history

As the 80th anniversary of VE Day approaches, Telford’s Member of Parliament is calling on local residents to share their personal memories and stories from Victory in Europe Day and the final days of the Second World War.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford

Recognising the dwindling number of those who lived through the war, Shaun is urging residents to help preserve these vital first-hand accounts before they are lost to time. He said:

“As time goes on, the chance to hear from those who lived through the Second World War becomes increasingly rare. It is up to us to preserve their stories and ensure the legacy of those who sacrificed so much is remembered for generations to come.

“Some people in Telford may still recall where they were—or how they felt—when the momentous news of the war’s end was announced. Others may have family stories that have been passed down.

“If you, or someone you know, has a memory or personal story from that historic day, I would love to hear from you – please get in touch – and together we can ensure these memories are not forgotten.”

Submissions will be used to commemorate VE Day locally in Telford and shared via Shaun’s website and social media channels to educate future generations.

Residents can share their stories by visiting shaundavies.org/veday or by emailing shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk