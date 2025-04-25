6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 25, 2025
Shropshire Council alerts businesses to fraudulent food consultants

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s food safety team is urging local food businesses to be vigilant following reports of misleading approaches by fraudulent food consultants.

The council has received accounts of businesses being pressured into paying for services under false pretences, with some consultants potentially impersonating authorised officers from the local authority.

The council highlighted one incident where a business was approached by a company selling food consultancy services. The company allegedly marketed themselves as being recommended by Shropshire Council and demanded £450 per month for their services under a fixed-term agreement.

In response to these incidents, Shropshire Council is reaffirming several key points to help businesses protect themselves:

No Fines During Inspections: Local Authority Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) and Food Safety Officers do not issue fines during routine food inspections. Their role is to provide advice and set clear timescales for necessary improvements. The only potential chargeable costs relate to Rescore Inspection visits, which are conducted at the request of the food business.

Free Council Advice Available: Food businesses seeking guidance are encouraged to contact their local authority’s food safety team directly, as advice is often available free of charge.

No Council Collaboration with Private Consultants: Shropshire Council explicitly states that it does not work in collaboration with private food consultants. Businesses should be highly suspicious of anyone claiming affiliation with the council or a regulatory body and should verify their credentials, including professional qualifications and membership of a professional body with a membership number.

Official Identification: All official Environmental Health and Food Safety Officers carry official local authority identification and use official email addresses for communication.

The council advises businesses to report any instances of aggressive or misleading behaviour to the relevant local authority and, if necessary, to the police.

News

News

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

