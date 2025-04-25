10.9 C
Police investigate knifepoint robbery at Maesbrook Road Post Office in Shrewsbury

Police are investigating after a knifepoint robbery took place at the Maesbrook Road Post Office on the Meole Estate in Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.

Maesbrook Road Post Office in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
Maesbrook Road Post Office in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The incident occurred between approximately 7.05 pm and 7.10 pm. According to local reports, two individuals, described as wearing all-white outfits, entered the post office and demanded cash. It is claimed that the perpetrators stole around £700 before leaving the premises.

Fortunately, despite the traumatic nature of the event, those in the store at the time of the incident were unharmed.

The shop later issued an update stating, “We want to let our valued customers know that although our shop recently experienced a robbery, we’re grateful that everyone is safe. We’re open and operating as normal, and we truly appreciate your continued support during this time.”

CCTV footage, both from inside and outside the shop, reportedly captured the suspects. They were seen on foot and are believed to have parked a vehicle nearby.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones of West Mercia POlice said: “Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have information which could assist with their enquiries.”

Please ring 01743 264825 or email dl-fcid@westmercia.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Crimestoppers.

