Cafe M73 opens its doors in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury town centre has welcomed a new addition to its vibrant culinary scene with the opening of Cafe M73. Located in an attractive Grade II Listed building at 73 Mardol, the cafe has quickly become a popular spot for locals and visitors alike.

Cafe M73 is serving up a range of hot drinks, including coffees that customers have reportedly praised as among the best they’ve tasted, alongside a selection of delicious homemade cakes and tasty light bites. A unique offering at the cafe is the inclusion of Moroccan specialities, adding a distinct flavour to the menu.

The opening of Cafe M73 marks an exciting new venture for owner Sanaa Msatfa, who expressed her delight at the positive customer response since launching earlier this month.

“I’ve wanted to open my own cafe for six years,” said Sanaa. “It took a long time to find the right place and we looked at many places before finding this one, which is the right size, just what I wanted.”

Sanaa also shared that some of her family members run cafes and patisseries in Europe and Morocco, suggesting a passion for hospitality runs in the family.

“We have had a good response since opening with very nice comments from people saying our coffee is the best they have tasted,” she added. “Everything we serve is fresh and homemade, including our Moroccan specialities.”

The cafe occupies a prominent position within the substantial four-storey building. Looking ahead, there are plans to convert the front room on the first floor into a function room and a space for groups to meet, further expanding the cafe’s offerings.

Josh Hyde of Towler Shaw Roberts, who handled the letting of the property, commented on the transformation: “The property, which is prominently located at the top of Mardol, has been impressively fitted out and transformed into a stylish cafe.”

He added: “The property benefits from an excellent town centre location and we wish Sanaa Msatfa every success with Cafe M73.”