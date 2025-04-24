6.8 C
Witness appeal after police officer assaulted in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after an officer was assaulted in the town centre.

The assault happened at around 3.10 pm on Tuesday, 22 April on Castle Street.

The officer who was assaulted suffered minor injuries.

It is believed members of the public witnessed the assault, and West Mercia Police are asking them to get in contact.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, and being in possession of a class B drug.

Lee Birch, of no fixed abode, has been released on bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday 29 May.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to contact PC Darren Shelbourne by emailing darren.shelbourne@westmercia.police.uk

