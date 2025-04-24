Shrewsbury Town Chairman addresses club’s relegation and potential sale

Shrewsbury Town Chairman Roland Wycherley has issued a statement following the club’s recent relegation from League One, acknowledging the profound disappointment felt by supporters and addressing key issues including the season’s managerial changes and ongoing discussions regarding potential new ownership.

In his message, Wycherley described the confirmation of relegation just before the match against Wigan and the subsequent heavy defeat at Northampton as deeply painful, stating that the emotions and frustrations were shared by everyone connected with the club.

He reminded supporters of previous relegations and pledged the club’s utmost effort to achieve a swift return to English football’s third tier, where the club has competed for the past decade.

The Chairman extended thanks to the supporters for their continued backing during what he described as a “challenging year.”

Reflecting on the turbulent season, Wycherley noted that the 2024/25 campaign began with promise following Paul Hurst’s return. However, a return of just eight points from 15 league games and defeats in all cup competitions led the board to make the “difficult decision” to replace Hurst with Gareth Ainsworth in November.

Wycherley stated that while Ainsworth brought “so much early promise, and promises,” achieving only 20 points in his first 22 matches, including a run of one point from his last eight games, left the team “deep in the relegation zone.” He added that the “manner and speed of his departure with nine games left… cannot be underestimated for its effect and impact on supporters, coaches and players and is very difficult to justify.”

Following Ainsworth’s departure, Michael Appleton was appointed until the end of the season. Wycherley explained this decision was made to give the squad assembled by the previous managers the “best possible chance” in the remaining matches. However, he conceded that despite “some magical moments at times,” the squad “has not been able to perform with the consistency required to save our season.”

Wycherley fully understands that the timing of the relegation, coupled with a recent unsuccessful takeover attempt, has caused anger, confusion, and frustration among the fan base, stating that as a lifelong fan, he understands “all those emotions.”

Reiterating a previously stated intention, the Chairman confirmed that it remains his aim to “hand the baton on and step down as chairman this season” at the “earliest possible opportunity.” He sincerely thanked loyal supporters, many of whom have stood by him for 29 years, and reassured them that the board remains “fully committed to protecting our club now and in the future.”

Addressing speculation about the club’s future ownership, Wycherley stated his commitment stands firm “regardless of what may be said by doom mongers, social media and some of the local media.”

He revealed that during a recent exclusivity agreement, the club was “prohibited from progressing discussions with multiple other interested parties.” He is now “pleased to report that we have entered into positive discussions with interested parties who are working to acquire the football club.” However, he stressed that negotiations should not take place in the public domain and that any serious buyer should engage “formally and professionally through the proper legal channels with discretion and integrity.”

The Chairman concluded by reassuring supporters that “every decision made in the coming days and weeks will be guided by what is best for Shrewsbury Town Football Club” and promised to provide another update “as soon as I am able to do so with certainty.”