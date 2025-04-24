Networking and discovery on offer at Oswestry hospital charity event

People are being invited to discover more about the life-changing technology and expertise at Oswestry’s Veterans Orthopaedic Centre at a special event in May.

Debbie Humphries, of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team

The morning of “networking and education” takes place at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital on May 2, with free places available for booking now.

The event is being arranged by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, who have offices in Oswestry and across Shropshire, in collaboration with the RJAH charity, and will provide an insight into how engaging in Corporate Social Responsibility can be beneficial for businesses and the causes they support.

- Advertisement -

Consultant spinal surgeon, Mr Birender Balain, and consultant anaesthetist, Dr Sophie Shapter, will speak about the cutting-edge care and rehabilitation provided at the hospital, before guests are invited to explore the hospital’s new simulation labs.

The morning will start at 10am with refreshments and a chance to network, before finishing at around 12.30pm.

Debbie Humphries, of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, said it was sure to be a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of a national leading institution.

“We all know that the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital is hugely respected for the work it does to care for patients with significant injuries, and this is a great chance to find out more,” she said.

“I am particularly looking forward to seeing the new simulation labs, which provide a groundbreaking opportunity to prepare military personnel for the challenge of dealing with injuries in battle situations, along with a range of other hugely valuable training techniques.

“I would urge people to book their places in advance as we are expecting a lot of interest in this networking event with a difference.”

To book a free place, visit bit.ly/RJAH2025.