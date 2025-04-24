Fordhall Organic Farm secures grant for pioneering river-friendly farming project

Fordhall Organic Farm, renowned as England’s first community-owned farm, has been awarded a significant grant from the ‘Shropshire Green Spaces and Active Travel Fund’ to implement an innovative River-Friendly Farming project.

Fordhall Farm near Market Drayton will create ‘cow bathing pools’ to provide livestock with easy access to water for drinking and cooling as part of the project

The initiative aims to revitalise the farm’s waterways, focusing on improving water quality, increasing biodiversity, and enhancing community engagement with the natural environment.

The project at the farm near Market Drayton is designed to slow the flow of water, store more water on-site, improve water cleanliness, and create thriving habitats for wildlife, livestock, and people to benefit from a healthier water system.

Charlotte Hollins, General Manager of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative, the community landlord for the farm, explained the driving force behind the new venture. “The survey of the River Tern was really disappointing and whilst the ponds and streams at Fordhall fared far better, knowing our river needed help was enough to inspire a whole new project!” she stated.

“The poor state of the UK’s waterways is only too well documented, and so Fordhall is now hoping to become an effective example of ‘river-friendly farming’ alongside many other wonderful projects happening in Shropshire.”

Fordhall’s plans include a variety of practical measures. Among them are the creation of ‘cow bathing pools’ to provide livestock with easy access to water for drinking and cooling, strategically located so that natural plant filtration cleans any slurry before it reaches watercourses.

Apple trees will be planted along river banks to help reduce erosion and offer a food source for local wildlife, including the vulnerable water vole. Additionally, Castle Hill Pond will be deepened and restored to increase its water storage capacity, mitigating flood risks and creating a richer habitat for insects and birds.

As a community-owned farm, public access and involvement are central to the project. The plans include the construction of a new bird hide at Castle Hill Pond and an extended pond dipping platform, both of which will be freely accessible to the public, schools, and groups.

Charlotte Hollins expressed immense gratitude for the community’s support, which was instrumental in securing the funding.

“We were overwhelmed and extremely grateful to our community for responding to our appeal, which meant we qualified for an amazing £10,493 grant from Shropshire Council,” she said. A particularly exciting element for the team is the new bird hide, which will be built with the help of vulnerable young people accessing alternative provision. This partnership with local secondary schools will allow students to contribute to the design, develop woodworking and conservation skills, gain certificates and work experience, and take pride in their tangible contribution to the project.

The River-Friendly Farming project is a collaborative effort between the Fordhall Community Land Initiative and tenant farmer, Ben Hollins.

“We are all aware of the need to clean up and look after our delicate aquatic habitats,” Charlotte Hollins commented. “Our River-Friendly farming project will be a partnership… Throughout the project we will reduce the amount of runoff into the River Tern, encourage wildlife, support the welfare of our animals, improve the quality of our water courses and provide resources for our local community which will help build a love and appreciation for water.” She emphasised the importance of providing experiences for everyone to enjoy birdwatching and explore aquatic life.

Sarah Dodds, Feedback and Insight Team leader at Shropshire Council, praised the project’s timely nature and potential impact. “The River Friendly Farming project from Fordhall Farm responds to a growing need in Shropshire to do more to look after our rivers and waterways,” she stated. “Shropshire Council was delighted to see this project come forward for funding. It will make a real difference for nature and the environment but also lead the way by demonstrating to the wider community how use of ponds and slowing the flow of water can lead to improvements in the health of water ecosystems.”

The council is supporting the project through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, specifically via the Green Spaces fund, which aims to enhance community green and blue spaces and encourage engagement with nature. The funding mechanism involves working in partnership with Spacehive, civic crowdfunding specialists. Sarah Dodds highlighted the value of community contributions, noting that financial donations of any size can collectively help the project achieve its goals and deliver lasting environmental benefits.

To find out more about the Fordhall River-Friendly Farming project and to offer your support, please visit spacehive.com/fordhallriverfriendly.