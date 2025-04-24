Captain Charlie Home looks forward to the start of Shropshire’s new season

Charlie Home is looking forward to his third season as Shropshire captain ahead of this weekend’s opening match in the NCCA Trophy.

Charlie Home leads his side to Eastnor with Shropshire currently nine points above Herefordshire at the top of the NCCA Championship Western Division Two table

Shropshire will begin their Group 2 fixtures in the 50-over competition by facing Herefordshire at Eastnor Cricket Club on Sunday (11am).

Home matches against Norfolk at Shrewsbury and Staffordshire at Shifnal, as well as a trip to Suffolk, will follow for Shropshire in the NCCA Trophy next month.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said skipper Home. “I think we’ve gone from strength to strength and have put in some good performances. We’ve got a good group of lads together who are very good cricketers.

“We’ve done a lot right in the last two years, but have narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout stages of the 50-over competition both times.

“We reached the Super 12s in the Twenty20 Cup last year and also went close to achieving promotion in the Championship in three-day cricket.

“We haven’t as yet got our rewards, but I’m looking forward to hopefully having something to show this season for all the hard work that’s gone on behind the scenes and the group of players we have put together.”

Shifnal all-rounder Home added: “I think this competition, the 50-over format, suits our side. We have a number of batters well equipped to bat for long periods of time and to get big scores.

“We also have seven genuine bowling options when you look at our team sheet for this weekend, which really helps me as captain.”

The Shropshire side selected to face Herefordshire includes a number of last season’s regulars.

New signing Cameron Jones, the former Worcestershire all-rounder, will make his NCCA debut for the county this weekend after impressing with bat and ball in the friendly against Worcestershire Academy earlier this month.

David Laird, another all-rounder, returns to the Shropshire side after impressing for Newtown in the Shropshire County Cricket League last year.

“It is a settled side,” said Home. “Sam Ellis, who played consistently for Shropshire last season, is not available for Sunday, but apart from Sam, there’s a lot of familiar faces in the team.

“I’m very pleased that Jacques Banton is going to prioritise playing for Shropshire as he sees it as a good way of trying to get back into professional cricket.

“I saw Cameron Jones bowl with a lot of pace for Shifnal last weekend. He also offers another genuine batting option a little bit further down the order, so it’s really exciting to have him in the team.

“David Laird had a very good season for Newtown and we are pleased to have him back in the side.”

Shropshire’s Team

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), David Laird (Newtown), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal). 12th man: Ed Prideaux (Shrewsbury).