Dispersal order issued for Sutton Hill in Telford

West Mercia Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order in response to an increase in antisocial behaviour in the Sutton Hill area of Telford.

The order, which became effective at 8am on Wednesday is in place until 8am on Friday and provides extra powers to the police to exclude individuals aged over 10 who cause antisocial behaviour.

The dispersal powers can also be used to remove those committing crime and disorder not only when they have occurred or are occurring, but when they are deemed likely to occur and in any locality.

The section 35 Dispersal Order notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 is for the Southgate area, Stonedale, as well as Sutton Hill Play and Skate Park and The Hub on the Hill and Church.

Sergeant Stuart Le’Clere, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We having issued this dispersal due to reports of youths causing antisocial behaviour in and around Sutton Hill.

“The aim of the order is to prevent the minority from ruining it for the majority trying to go about their normal business in peace and for us to provide reassurance to the public.

“The dispersal order provides police officers additional powers to exclude individuals from the town centre if they choose to act in an inappropriate way.

“If you notice more officers within the area, this should not alarm you. They are there to help and to prevent any localised anti-social behaviour.

“Please approach the officers if you need to and they will happily assist in any way they can.”