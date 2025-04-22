Two casualties rescued in separate incidents at Carding Mill Valley

Emergency services were called to Carding Mill Valley near Church Stretton on two consecutive days over the busy Easter weekend, responding to incidents that required the rescue of injured casualties.

Carding Mill Valley

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) worked alongside the Land Ambulance Service to extricate individuals who had sustained injuries in separate events within the popular beauty spot.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, April 19th. SFRS Fire Control received an “SSC Urgent” call at 11:06 am regarding a casualty in Carding Mill Valley. One fire appliance, including the Incident Support Unit, from Church Stretton, was mobilised to the scene. Crews assisted the Ambulance service in rescuing the casualty using a scoop and extract stretcher. The operation concluded by 12.25 pm.

The following day, Sunday, April 20th, saw another rescue operation. At 12.15 pm, emergency services were alerted to an incident classified as “SSC Urgent” near the Light Spout Waterfall in Carding Mill Valley.

Due to the location and nature of the incident, two fire appliances were dispatched – one from Church Stretton and another from Ludlow – to join the Land Ambulance Service. Fire and Ambulance crews worked together to rescue one casualty using a scoop stretcher. The stop message for this incident was received at 2 pm.