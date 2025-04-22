Outline plans approved for next phase of Smithfield Riverside in Shrewsbury

The second phase of the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project in Shrewsbury has taken a significant step forward, with an outline planning application approved by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee.

Artist’s impression showing how a new hotel could look. Looking north along Roushill

Led by Shropshire Council and development manager RivingtonHark, Smithfield Riverside is the ambitious regeneration project set to transform the area between the River Severn and the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury town centre.

The first phase of the project, which capitalises on Levelling Up funds secured from UK Government, was approved in 2024 and work is well underway. The former Riverside shopping centre and medical practice have now been demolished, paving the way for ‘Riverside Gardens’ – a new outdoor public park on Roushill – and opening up the site to lay the ground for further regeneration. Construction of ‘Riverside Gardens’ is expected to begin later this year.

The second planning application, approved today, is an ‘outline’ application and secures the principle of development for three key plots located between Smithfield Road, Raven Meadows and the new park. It sets out the key design, scale and use recommendations of future buildings, helping to shape how the area will be developed over time, while respecting Shrewsbury’s historic character.

The site is expected to support a complementary mix of homes, offices and a hotel, with further detailed planning applications coming forward for each development in the future.

Tim Pritchard, Programme Manager at Shropshire Council, said:

“We’re delighted to have received approval for this outline application. While it doesn’t mean delivery starts imminently, it is an important milestone in our long-term plans to transform this area of the town centre.

“The approval gives us a clear framework to help unlock exciting future developments in the next phase of Smithfield Riverside, increasing vibrancy and bringing more people into the area to live, work and visit.”

Spencer Winter, Project Director at RivingtonHark, added:

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve seen on this regeneration project so far. This approval provides certainty for both for developers and the public that future uses of this site will be of real quality and be sympathetic to the look and feel of Shrewsbury town centre.

“It will help create the ideal environment for future development phases, helping the Council to attract investment for the long-term future of this part of the town centre.”